Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $200.69 on Thursday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.56 and a 52 week high of $258.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

