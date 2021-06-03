Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 21.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHDN. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308 in the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $200.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.56 and a 1-year high of $258.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.73.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

