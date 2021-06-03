Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Gap Down to $40.18

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.18, but opened at $38.66. Chuy’s shares last traded at $39.05, with a volume of 1,156 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHUY shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $790.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Mountford sold 11,398 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $478,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,139,111. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 291.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

Chuy’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

