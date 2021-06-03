Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Gap Down to $40.18

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.18, but opened at $38.66. Chuy’s shares last traded at $39.05, with a volume of 1,156 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $790.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 2.18.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 17,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $804,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,057 shares of company stock worth $8,139,111 in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $612,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 112,907 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 50,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

