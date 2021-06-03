CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.92

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.92 and last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 1066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIXX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1488 dividend. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,942,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,177,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,139,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,380,000 after purchasing an additional 707,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

