Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires Shares of 10,098 Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,152,000 after buying an additional 381,935 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $1,724,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $9,070,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.30. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

In other news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

