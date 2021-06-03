Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires Shares of 6,028 Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,028 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,482,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,565,000 after buying an additional 252,080 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $5,013,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mercury Systems by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 398.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 84,684 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth $513,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $65.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.08.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.25.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $192,225.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,043 shares of company stock valued at $866,821. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

