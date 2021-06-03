Cibc World Markets Corp Buys New Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 3.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In related news, Director John F. Bergstrom bought 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $638,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at $622,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $497,061. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

