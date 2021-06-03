Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $440,000 in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $46,238,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $38,510,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after buying an additional 200,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,294,000 after buying an additional 183,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 254,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,562,000 after acquiring an additional 131,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $74.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.29. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

