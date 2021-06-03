Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases New Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $162.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.45. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.85 and a 52 week high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.33.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

