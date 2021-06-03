Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $54.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ciena has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Ciena alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,637 shares of company stock worth $2,202,735 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.