Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $18.92 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

