Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 19.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,846,000 after acquiring an additional 165,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,900 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $465,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,052,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 734,388 shares valued at $79,384,859. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $108.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 175.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.14.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.58.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

