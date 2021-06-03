Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,286,000 after buying an additional 114,340 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $1,979,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 1,529.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $2,790,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 83.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 target price (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.27.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Insiders sold 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818 in the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $845.86 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $643.98 and a 12-month high of $952.76. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $858.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 144.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

