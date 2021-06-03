Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 723 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 18.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pinterest by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872,010 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,952 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,253,000 after acquiring an additional 810,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $4,965,648.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 797,592 shares of company stock worth $55,215,594 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Shares of PINS opened at $64.07 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,067.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

