Cigna Investments Inc. New Takes $213,000 Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,598,000 after purchasing an additional 436,562 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,643,000 after buying an additional 88,582 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 920,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,468,000 after buying an additional 203,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,265,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $100.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.36. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

