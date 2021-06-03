Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Game Creek Capital LP’s 10th Largest Position

Game Creek Capital LP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 3.1% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $53.10. The stock had a trading volume of 233,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,405,207. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

