Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.57

Shares of Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and traded as high as $14.20. Citizens Bancshares shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 236 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67.

About Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS)

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. It also provides personal loans, including auto loans, personal line of credit, secured line of credit, and home equity lines; residential mortgage loans; commercial loans, such as lines of credit, vehicle/equipment loans, commercial mortgages, and refinance services; and financial and agricultural loans, installment loans, commercial real estate loans, single-family residential loans, and construction and development loans, as well as residential and commercial bank owned assets.

