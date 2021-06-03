Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of CTXS opened at $114.89 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.88.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

In other Citrix Systems news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $642,733.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,126.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $280,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,644,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,462 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.