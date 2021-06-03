Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 214,800 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the April 29th total of 158,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,148.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CLZNF opened at $21.25 on Thursday. Clariant has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00.
Clariant Company Profile
