Clash Token (SCT) Price Up 6.8% This Week

Clash Token (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Clash Token has a total market cap of $511,373.47 and approximately $100.00 worth of Clash Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clash Token coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Clash Token has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Clash Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,584.57 or 0.99973057 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00043864 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00012191 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00088739 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001094 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 61.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00010564 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Clash Token Coin Profile

SCT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Clash Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,766,500 coins. Clash Token’s official Twitter account is @spiritclashccg

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptToken is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. SCT has an APY of 5% in PoS rewards. “

Clash Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clash Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clash Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clash Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clash Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clash Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.