Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CLNE. Raymond James restated an underperform rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.40.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $8.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -90.33 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $4,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 32,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $258,879.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,357,638 shares of company stock worth $11,823,305. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,256,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,658,000 after acquiring an additional 242,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,248,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,813,000 after acquiring an additional 752,862 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after acquiring an additional 740,066 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,953,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,121,000 after acquiring an additional 87,443 shares during the last quarter. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

