CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the April 29th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $583.41 million, a P/E ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 5.04.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 97.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth about $19,925,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CleanSpark by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 189,348 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth about $11,914,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 618.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 366,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 109,291 shares in the last quarter. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.