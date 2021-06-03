Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)’s share price dropped 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.85. Approximately 2,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 125,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

CLNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group started coverage on Clene in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Clene in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Clene in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 12.97 and a current ratio of 13.06. The firm has a market cap of $641.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin bought 207,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,996.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,944.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Clene by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

