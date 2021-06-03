Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 71,872.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,979 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,904 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLF opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.29.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

