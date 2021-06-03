Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17 million-$20 million.

Shares of CLVR stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,787. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31. Clever Leaves has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clever Leaves stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.