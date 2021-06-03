ClinTex CTi (CTI) Market Cap Hits $6.96 Million

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 3rd. ClinTex CTi has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and $2.08 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ClinTex CTi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00082700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00024357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $389.70 or 0.01009344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00052684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.75 or 0.09300326 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi (CRYPTO:CTI) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 96,645,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ClinTex CTi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClinTex CTi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.