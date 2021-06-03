Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $822.58 million.

NASDAQ CLOV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.94. 1,127,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,343,158. Clover Health Investments has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clover Health Investments will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clover Health Investments has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

