CLS (LON:CLI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $253.50

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 253.50 ($3.31) and last traded at GBX 246 ($3.21), with a volume of 12514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 247 ($3.23).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of CLS in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Get CLS alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 239.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. This represents a yield of 2.38%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

In other news, insider Andrew Kirkman sold 26,378 shares of CLS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.03), for a total transaction of £61,196.96 ($79,954.22). Also, insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 23,000 shares of CLS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £56,810 ($74,222.63). Insiders have acquired a total of 106,068 shares of company stock valued at $24,253,960 over the last 90 days.

CLS Company Profile (LON:CLI)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.