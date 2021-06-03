Coastal Investment Management L.P. Takes $893,000 Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Coastal Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 39,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000. Codexis comprises about 1.6% of Coastal Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 66,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Codexis by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Codexis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,803 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.96. 16,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,582. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.07 and a beta of 1.26. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

