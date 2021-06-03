Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down to $10.48

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.48, but opened at $10.08. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 28,763 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDE. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

