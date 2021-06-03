Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will announce $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.93. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.82.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH opened at $71.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

