Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Comfort Systems USA worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 25,079 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $849,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $83.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.52. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $88.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.30%.

FIX has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $51,566.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,311. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $3,119,699.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,585,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,326 shares of company stock valued at $9,031,499. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.