Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth about $1,125,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIX opened at $83.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.09. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.30%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $3,119,699.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,585,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $1,425,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,247.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,326 shares of company stock valued at $9,031,499. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIX has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

