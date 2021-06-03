Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,125 Shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 4,687.9% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 246,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 240,910 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,379,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000.

Shares of GRNB opened at $27.30 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $28.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.22.

