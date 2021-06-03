Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 891 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 965.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 91,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

EDIT stock opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.