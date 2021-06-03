Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 4,323 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 215.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 10.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 20.2% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,216,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,919,000 after purchasing an additional 382,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth about $232,000. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

PDD stock opened at $139.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.15. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%. Analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

