Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $793,000 Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Shares of PACW opened at $45.29 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.27.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

