Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,593 Shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.06% of First Trust Strategic Income ETF worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FDIV opened at $50.94 on Thursday. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $50.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.96.

