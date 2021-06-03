Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CFRUY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $12.80.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

