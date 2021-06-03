Comparing Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR)

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Blucora shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Blucora shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Blucora and CCUR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blucora $754.95 million 1.12 -$342.76 million $0.91 19.20 CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A

CCUR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blucora.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blucora and CCUR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blucora 0 0 3 0 3.00 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blucora currently has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.67%. Given Blucora’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Blucora is more favorable than CCUR.

Profitability

This table compares Blucora and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blucora 0.05% 13.35% 4.52% CCUR -41.62% -3.22% -2.81%

Volatility & Risk

Blucora has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blucora beats CCUR on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, retirement plan services, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software that allows professional tax preparers to prepare and file individual and business returns. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

