Comparing Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) & Teekay (NYSE:TK)

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) and Teekay (NYSE:TK) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Eneti alerts:

Eneti has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teekay has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

28.8% of Eneti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Teekay shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Teekay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eneti and Teekay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eneti $163.73 million 1.37 -$671.98 million ($18.28) -1.09 Teekay $1.82 billion 0.22 -$82.93 million N/A N/A

Teekay has higher revenue and earnings than Eneti.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eneti and Teekay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eneti 0 1 0 0 2.00 Teekay 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eneti currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.95%. Given Eneti’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Eneti is more favorable than Teekay.

Profitability

This table compares Eneti and Teekay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eneti -276.58% -3.48% -1.69% Teekay -0.20% 2.73% 0.98%

Summary

Teekay beats Eneti on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels. It also focuses on the marine-based renewable energy business, which include investing in the wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and changed its name to Eneti Inc. in February 2021. Eneti Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers. The company serves energy and utility companies, oil traders, large oil and LNG consumers, petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities worldwide. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.