Comparing Entera Bio (ENTX) & Its Competitors

Entera Bio (NASDAQ: ENTX) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Entera Bio to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Entera Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Entera Bio and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio $370,000.00 -$9.98 million -5.87 Entera Bio Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 22.48

Entera Bio’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Entera Bio. Entera Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Entera Bio has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entera Bio’s peers have a beta of 1.32, suggesting that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Entera Bio and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Entera Bio Competitors 1112 4416 9738 185 2.58

Entera Bio presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 240.56%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 41.22%. Given Entera Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Entera Bio and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio -3,448.54% -243.01% -135.04% Entera Bio Competitors -22,823.65% -121.85% -32.54%

Summary

Entera Bio peers beat Entera Bio on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis. It is also developing EB613 for the treatment of non-union fractures. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with the Amgen Inc. for the development and discovery of clinical candidates in the field of inflammatory disease and other serious illnesses. Entera Bio Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

