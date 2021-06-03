Comparing Fisker (FSR) & Its Rivals

Fisker (NYSE: FSR) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Fisker to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Fisker alerts:

24.1% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fisker and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 7 0 2.60 Fisker Competitors 915 2282 2592 147 2.33

Fisker presently has a consensus price target of $26.30, suggesting a potential upside of 79.03%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 1.57%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fisker and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A -$130.00 million -36.73 Fisker Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 39.36

Fisker’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76% Fisker Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

Risk & Volatility

Fisker has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker’s peers have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fisker peers beat Fisker on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.