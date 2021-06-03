Comparing Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) & MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT)

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of MassRoots shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Oblong shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

MassRoots has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oblong has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MassRoots and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots N/A -112.04% 376,627.25% Oblong -70.39% -48.13% -29.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MassRoots and Oblong’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $10,000.00 2,989.05 -$14.71 million N/A N/A Oblong $15.33 million 5.83 -$7.42 million ($1.48) -2.27

Oblong has higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MassRoots and Oblong, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A Oblong 0 0 2 0 3.00

Oblong has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 346.43%. Given Oblong’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oblong is more favorable than MassRoots.

Summary

Oblong beats MassRoots on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MassRoots Company Profile

MassRoots, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates www.MassRoots.com, which enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement, as well as enables cannabis consumers to find products, connect with other enthusiasts, and deliver fresh content that informs audience. MassRoots, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc. provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which provides an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it offers network services comprising Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as onsite support or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of customers; and resells video equipment to its customers. It serves customers in the enterprise, commercial, and public sector markets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

