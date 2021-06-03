CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th.

CompX International has increased its dividend payment by 190.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CIX stock opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $279.90 million, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.44. CompX International has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.62.

CompX International (NYSE:CIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter. CompX International had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 9.23%.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

