Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Position Increased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 17,690.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,671,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,045,000 after buying an additional 1,668,569 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 583,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 293,822 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 218,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 736.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 223,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 197,094 shares during the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRK opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.60. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. Research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

