Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Consolidated Water has raised its dividend by 51.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CWCO stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $191.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.69.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.63%. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Water will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $30,162.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,410.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,971 shares of company stock valued at $64,571 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

