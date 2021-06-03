Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.60

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 11724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Contango Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 163.12% and a negative net margin of 46.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

