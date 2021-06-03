Contrasting Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) & EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Sphere and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A EverQuote -3.67% -19.74% -11.26%

This table compares Blue Sphere and EverQuote’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EverQuote $346.93 million 2.56 -$11.20 million ($0.41) -76.12

Blue Sphere has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EverQuote.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Blue Sphere and EverQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A EverQuote 1 0 5 0 2.67

EverQuote has a consensus price target of $53.20, suggesting a potential upside of 70.46%. Given EverQuote’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EverQuote is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of EverQuote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Blue Sphere has a beta of -5.75, suggesting that its stock price is 675% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverQuote has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EverQuote beats Blue Sphere on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Sphere Company Profile

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

